Fawaaz Basadien backed to ‘create some sort of competition between him, Divine Lunga and Aubrey Modiba’ at Mamelodi Sundowns after difficult first season at Chloorkop
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Basadien finally finding his feet
Fawaaz Basadien is finally enjoying a sustained run in the Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI after a testing first year with the Tshwane giants.
The 29-year-old only featured in 11 matches across all competitions last season, leading to suggestions from several South African football legends that a loan move might be necessary to rescue his career.
The former Moroka Swallows and Stellenbosch wing-back, who previously earned the trust of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, has started both the MTN8 quarter-final victory against Polokwane City and the Premier Soccer League opener against TS Galaxy so far this season.
His inclusion has been aided by the gradual reintegration of Aubrey Modiba, who returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with South Africa nursing a niggling injury.
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The General issues a challenge
Despite his recent progress, former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise believes there is still significant room for improvement.
Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, the man affectionately known as 'The General' praised Basadien’s technical ability but warned that defensive lapses will not be tolerated.
Modise was emphatic in his assessment of the player's current status, stating:
"We have players who are capable of taking the initiative on the pitch and to see that freedom to play proper football, of course it looks good when you get inside the box as a left-back and you miss an opportunity but we always have to criticise you when you have to defend.”
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Demanding consistency at Chloorkop
The legendary playmaker believes that Basadien now has the perfect platform to prove he belongs at the highest level.
With a full season under his belt to adjust to the club's environment, the expectation is for the left-back to push his teammates for a permanent starting berth.
Modise further elaborated on the need for the 29-year-old to step up, adding:
"I just want to see him grow man, he needs to play better, I mean he has been at Sundowns for over a season now and it is his chance, he has to create some sort of competition between him, [Divine] Lunga and [Aubrey] Modiba.”
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The margin for error
One of Basadien’s greatest assets is his comfort in possession and his delivery from dead-ball situations, but Modise warned that "glimpses" of quality are not enough to survive at a club of Sundowns' stature.
"He's so comfortable on the ball. It can't just be glimpses. I know him, I know he is just capable, he just needs to be consistent.
"Being at Sundowns you know how limited it is for you to mess up, because somebody is gonna come in and play better, so we want to see more of those, also he is good at set-pieces, he's got a good left foot," Modise concluded.
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