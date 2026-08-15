Fawaaz Basadien backed to ‘create some sort of competition between him, Divine Lunga and Aubrey Modiba’ at Mamelodi Sundowns after difficult first season at Chloorkop

Fawaaz Basadien is finally enjoying a sustained run in the Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI after a testing first year with the Tshwane giants.

The 29-year-old only featured in 11 matches across all competitions last season, leading to suggestions from several South African football legends that a loan move might be necessary to rescue his career.

The former Moroka Swallows and Stellenbosch wing-back, who previously earned the trust of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, has started both the MTN8 quarter-final victory against Polokwane City and the Premier Soccer League opener against TS Galaxy so far this season.

His inclusion has been aided by the gradual reintegration of Aubrey Modiba, who returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with South Africa nursing a niggling injury.



