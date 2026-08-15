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Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

Fawaaz Basadien backed to ‘create some sort of competition between him, Divine Lunga and Aubrey Modiba’ at Mamelodi Sundowns after difficult first season at Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
F. Basadien
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
D. Lunga
A. Modiba
T. Modise
Polokwane City
TS Galaxy

The Brazilians legend Teko Modise has issued a clear challenge to the 29-year-old, insisting the defender must find greater consistency to cement his place in the starting line-up. After a quiet debut season at Chloorkop, the former Stellenbosch man has finally been given a run of games at the beginning of the 2026/27 campaign.

  • Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Basadien finally finding his feet

    Fawaaz Basadien is finally enjoying a sustained run in the Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI after a testing first year with the Tshwane giants.

    The 29-year-old only featured in 11 matches across all competitions last season, leading to suggestions from several South African football legends that a loan move might be necessary to rescue his career.

    The former Moroka Swallows and Stellenbosch wing-back, who previously earned the trust of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, has started both the MTN8 quarter-final victory against Polokwane City and the Premier Soccer League opener against TS Galaxy so far this season.

    His inclusion has been aided by the gradual reintegration of Aubrey Modiba, who returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with South Africa nursing a niggling injury.


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  • Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The General issues a challenge

    Despite his recent progress, former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise believes there is still significant room for improvement.

    Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, the man affectionately known as 'The General' praised Basadien’s technical ability but warned that defensive lapses will not be tolerated.

    Modise was emphatic in his assessment of the player's current status, stating:

    "We have players who are capable of taking the initiative on the pitch and to see that freedom to play proper football, of course it looks good when you get inside the box as a left-back and you miss an opportunity but we always have to criticise you when you have to defend.”


  • Tshepang Moremi and Divine Lunga, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Demanding consistency at Chloorkop

    The legendary playmaker believes that Basadien now has the perfect platform to prove he belongs at the highest level.

    With a full season under his belt to adjust to the club's environment, the expectation is for the left-back to push his teammates for a permanent starting berth.

    Modise further elaborated on the need for the 29-year-old to step up, adding:

    "I just want to see him grow man, he needs to play better, I mean he has been at Sundowns for over a season now and it is his chance, he has to create some sort of competition between him, [Divine] Lunga and [Aubrey] Modiba.”


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  • Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage

    The margin for error

    One of Basadien’s greatest assets is his comfort in possession and his delivery from dead-ball situations, but Modise warned that "glimpses" of quality are not enough to survive at a club of Sundowns' stature.

    "He's so comfortable on the ball. It can't just be glimpses. I know him, I know he is just capable, he just needs to be consistent.

    "Being at Sundowns you know how limited it is for you to mess up, because somebody is gonna come in and play better, so we want to see more of those, also he is good at set-pieces, he's got a good left foot," Modise concluded.


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