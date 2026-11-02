Barcelona had suspended the stand's activity on 29 October, against the backdrop of the Clasico events against Real Madrid. Projectiles rained down, and a Barcelona flag struck Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as the royal team celebrated their second goal.

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The Spanish league association referred the assault on Camavinga to the disciplinary committee after clips circulated showing the Real Madrid player being struck in the head with flagpoles by some Barcelona fans. It affirmed its commitment to confronting any violent behaviour.

This crisis is not the first of its kind. Barcelona had already suspended the stand's activity in November 2024, during their spell at the Montjuic stadium, after supporters' groups demanded the club bear fines amounting to 21,000 euros over the conduct of some of their members. That threatened the club with the closure of its stadium. With penalties tied to fan behaviour piling up, the stand's return now faces a real test.

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