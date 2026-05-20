Fadlu Davids warns Mamelodi Sundowns of AS FAR challenge - 'Playing there can be extremely intimidating for players'
A psychological battle in Rabat
Fadlu Davids, currently coaching in Morocco, knows exactly what awaits Mamelodi Sundowns when they step onto the pitch in Rabat.
While the Brazilians head into the tie with a crucial first-leg advantage, Davids believes their mental strength will be pushed to the limit by an AS FAR crowd famed for its relentless intensity and hostile atmosphere.
- AFP
'They can make it a very hostile situation'
“It’s not going to be easy for Sundowns just to walk over them,” Davids warned when speaking to iDiski Times.
"But I think away from home, Sundowns will just have to manage the results because playing here in front of their fans is very intimidating.
"They can be loud. They can make it a very hostile situation.
"Playing in their home ground, in front of their fans, can be extremely hostile, extremely intimidating for the players.”
- Backpage
Respect for the Moroccan rivals
The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach has a front-row seat to the quality of AS FAR, with his Raja side locked in a heated battle against them in the Botola Pro League.
The South African tactician knows all too well that the Moroccan outfit carries both the continuity and firepower needed to overturn a one-goal deficit.
“I think they are an experienced team that has played together for a long time.
"Yes, their coach joined them only at the beginning of last season, I think, but the players were together before that.
"We competed with them for the league when we won the double [two seasons ago].
"They were on top of the log the whole season, and we came to win it – we went on top with two matches left,” he explained.
- AFP
'They are a well-structured team'
Davids continued: “That was the season when [Nasreddine] Nabi was the coach. They’ve had that same team last season, and they’ve got the same team this season.
"They’ve made even some better signings to add on top. They are a well-structured team,” he concluded.