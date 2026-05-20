Fadlu Davids warns Mamelodi Sundowns of AS FAR challenge - 'Playing there can be extremely intimidating for players'

The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach has a front-row seat to the quality of AS FAR, with his Raja side locked in a heated battle against them in the Botola Pro League.

The South African tactician knows all too well that the Moroccan outfit carries both the continuity and firepower needed to overturn a one-goal deficit.

“I think they are an experienced team that has played together for a long time.

"Yes, their coach joined them only at the beginning of last season, I think, but the players were together before that.

"We competed with them for the league when we won the double [two seasons ago].

"They were on top of the log the whole season, and we came to win it – we went on top with two matches left,” he explained.