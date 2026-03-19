Fabrizio Romano: "Juve have been trying to bring Tonali back to Italy for two years"

"Juve have been trying to bring Sandro Tonali back to Italy for a couple of years now. The player himself is also quite keen on the idea." Fabrizio Romano says this on his YouTube channel, before adding that the problem for the Bianconeri is negotiating with Newcastle.





"Sandro Tonali has been doing rather well at Newcastle since his return; he has maintained a very, very high standard," explains Fabrizio Romano. “Regarding Sandro Tonali, lads, we’ve been telling you over the past few weeks that the direction of the Tonali deal ahead of the summer of 2026 is increasingly pointing towards England, where he’s clearly already at Newcastle, but where he could take a further step up. Well, the issue here, too, is financial, economic. For Juventus, Tonali has always been a fixation in recent years. He was one for Cristiano Giuntoli and he was one for Comolli himself last summer."



