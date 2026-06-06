Fabian McCarthy slams Bafana Bafana's 'poor' 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations as SAFA administrative blunders come under fire

In a move that left many supporters scratching their heads, SAFA organized back-to-back friendlies against Panama during the same international window.

Fabian McCarthy believes the decision to play the same Central American opponent twice was a wasted opportunity.

With South Africa set to face diverse threats like South Korea, Czechia, and Mexico in the tournament, the need for variety was paramount.

"Obviously, you wanna play against teams that are also going to the World Cup, that have similarities in terms of philosophy, the style of play, even region of where they are coming from on the map so that you can gauge yourself," McCarthy said as per KickOff.

He suggested that the current planning lacks the tactical depth required to prepare the squad for the different styles they will encounter on the world stage.







