Fabian McCarthy slams Bafana Bafana's 'poor' 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations as SAFA administrative blunders come under fire
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McCarthy hits out at Panama double-header
In a move that left many supporters scratching their heads, SAFA organized back-to-back friendlies against Panama during the same international window.
Fabian McCarthy believes the decision to play the same Central American opponent twice was a wasted opportunity.
With South Africa set to face diverse threats like South Korea, Czechia, and Mexico in the tournament, the need for variety was paramount.
"Obviously, you wanna play against teams that are also going to the World Cup, that have similarities in terms of philosophy, the style of play, even region of where they are coming from on the map so that you can gauge yourself," McCarthy said as per KickOff.
He suggested that the current planning lacks the tactical depth required to prepare the squad for the different styles they will encounter on the world stage.
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Administrative failures blamed for lack of big games
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos previously hinted that financial demands from global powerhouses like Argentina make it difficult to secure elite friendlies.
However, the prevailing sentiment is that South Africa’s failure to secure top-tier opposition stems from a lack of early planning.
By the time SAFA reached out to competitive nations, most had already filled their schedules, leaving Bafana to settle for lower-ranked sides.
"But last-minute things, again, we go to the admin, there are people who don't know how to go about the things [of arranging friendlies in time] or who are just waiting for instructions," McCarthy added as he took aim at the hierarchy.
The former Amakhosi defender believes the lack of proactivity is why Mzansi is falling behind other African nations, citing Ghana’s preparation against Wales as a gold standard for international readiness
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Visa debacle compounds Bafana frustrations
The preparation concerns reached a boiling point following a recent visa debacle that threatened to derail the team's travel plans.
Reports emerged that documents for the trip to Mexico were only applied for a week before the scheduled departure flight.
This administrative oversight reinforced McCarthy’s claims that incompetence behind the scenes is directly compromising the national team's potential on the pitch.
"It's very important to try and play a competitive friendly. I mean, you look at other African teams.
"I watched Ghana against Wales, that is what you want to see and what you're going for when you get there. As for the one from last week Friday [against Nicaragua], I'm sorry to say, but I didn't even watch it," McCarthy admitted.
His refusal to even watch the match against Nicaragua underscores his frustration with what he perceives as a lack of serious ambition from the football governing body.
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Final warm-up before Mexico showdown
Despite the vocal criticism from legends like McCarthy, the focus must now shift to the pitch as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches.
Bafana are scheduled to play a final warm-up match against Jamaica this Saturday, though the fixture will be held behind closed doors.
This clash will be the last chance for Broos to fine-tune his tactics before the high-pressure opening match against Mexico.
The pressure is mounting on SAFA to prove that its unconventional preparation path will not lead to an early exit. With the nation desperate for a deep run in the tournament, the administrative blunders and questionable friendly selections remain major talking points.
Whether Broos' charges can overcome these obstacles remains the biggest question mark hanging over the South African camp as they prepare to take flight.