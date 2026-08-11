Fabian McCarthy offers candid advice to Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Thabo Moloisane - 'Try to perform every day'
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Stepping into the Naturena pressure cooker
Thabo Moloisane joined Kaizer Chiefs during a period of significant transition at the back, effectively replacing Fabian McCarthy’s own son, Aden, who recently completed a high-profile transfer to Sabah FK in Azerbaijan.
While the former Stellenbosch standout has yet to make his competitive debut, being an unused substitute in the league win over Kruger United and the MTN8 exit against Golden Arrows, the expectations on his shoulders remain sky-high.
McCarthy, a man who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the heart of the Amakhosi defense, believes the new recruit has the technical tools to succeed but warns that the mental challenge is entirely different.
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McCarthy’s blueprint for success at Chiefs
Speaking candidly about the arrival of the Bafana international, McCarthy emphasised that consistency is the only currency that matters at Naturena. “I think he will add value to the team. It’s just a matter of how he will settle in and how he is going to take it from there,” McCarthy told FARPost.
McCarthy continued his advice by stressing the daily grind required to stay at the top level in Soweto.
“From my side, the advice would be to give your best.
"Try to perform every day, and when you get that opportunity, lead by example or replicate what you did at Stellenbosch and occasionally in the national team."
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Respecting the badge and the supporters
For McCarthy, playing for Chiefs is about more than just tactical discipline; it is an emotional commitment to a massive fanbase.
He recalled the lessons taught by the club's founder to illustrate this point.
"Just try to elevate the team to the next level and make a genuine contribution. Bra K [Kaizer Motaung] always reminded us that everything we do is for the supporters—to put a smile on their faces because they travel from all over [the country] to support this institution," McCarthy added.
McCarthy noted that this standard applies to the entire squad, demanding that they leave everything on the pitch during every single match.
“So that applies to every single player, not just Thabo. Every player at Chiefs, whenever they step onto the pitch or greet the fans, must leave everything on the field."
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The reality of the ‘Big Three’ expectations
While Moloisane arrived with plenty of experience from his time at Stellenbosch, McCarthy was quick to point out that the environment at the country's biggest clubs is a different beast entirely.
The defender will need to navigate the intense scrutiny that follows every performance at a club of this magnitude.
It is a hurdle that many talented players have failed to clear in the past, and McCarthy is keen to ensure Moloisane is prepared for the spotlight.
“Look, he is an experienced lad who will complement the defenders already at the club.
"I don’t like saying this, but it is entirely different when you play for Chiefs, [Orlando] Pirates, or [Mamelodi] Sundowns in terms of the atmosphere, the expectations, and the immense pressure that comes with it,” McCarthy concluded.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on whether Moloisane can heed this advice and cement his place in the starting lineup at Naturena.
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