Fabian McCarthy offers candid advice to Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Thabo Moloisane - 'Try to perform every day'

Thabo Moloisane joined Kaizer Chiefs during a period of significant transition at the back, effectively replacing Fabian McCarthy’s own son, Aden, who recently completed a high-profile transfer to Sabah FK in Azerbaijan.

While the former Stellenbosch standout has yet to make his competitive debut, being an unused substitute in the league win over Kruger United and the MTN8 exit against Golden Arrows, the expectations on his shoulders remain sky-high.

McCarthy, a man who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the heart of the Amakhosi defense, believes the new recruit has the technical tools to succeed but warns that the mental challenge is entirely different.







