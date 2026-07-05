Explained: Why Lamine Yamal is wearing ‘EGO’ headband at 2026 World Cup as Spain & Barcelona wonderkid sparks fashion statement or hidden message debate

Yamal has been one of the standout performers of the 2026 World Cup, helping Spain reach the Round of 16 with a series of influential displays. However, his rise has also brought increased scrutiny, with some social media users accusing the Barcelona teenager of arrogance because of his confident personality.

During Spain's comfortable 3-0 victory over Austria, Yamal drew further attention by wearing a headband bearing the words 'Ego Yamal'. The accessory was clearly visible throughout the match and quickly became a major talking point, prompting speculation over whether it carried a hidden message or was simply a fashion choice.