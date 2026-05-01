Ex-Orlando Pirates star issues warning as he pinpoints why Bucs are lagging in title race - 'If you don’t rest those players, it becomes a problem, but compared to the depth and quality Mamelodi Sundowns have..'
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The depth dilemma facing Ouaddou
The battle for supremacy in South African football has reached a fever pitch, evolving into a high-stakes chess match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
As it stands, Masandawana occupy the driver’s seat, clinging to a slender two-point lead over a relentless Buccaneers side.
Abdeslam Ouaddou's men have been in scintillating form; however, Teko Modise believes the heavy lifting required from the Pirates’ starting XI could be their undoing when compared to the embarrassment of riches parked at Chloorkop.
Addressing the title race on the Carwash 2.0 podcast, the 'General' admitted he feels for the Pirates head coach as the fixture pile-up begins to bite.
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'I feel sorry for coach Ouaddou'
"From a Pirates' point of view, I feel sorry for coach Ouaddou. What he has is what he has. It’s not like he can change five players and still be able to win games," Modise admitted.
He noted that while the first-choice lineup is formidable, the drop-off in quality or experience beyond that core group puts immense pressure on the Moroccan mentor to get every selection perfect.
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High energy comes at a cost
The footballing philosophy adopted by the Sea Robbers this season has been one of relentless intensity. Modise praised the aesthetic and effectiveness of the system but warned of the physical toll it takes.
"You look at the type of football that Pirates is playing, high energy, high press, counter press," he explained.
He highlighted that game management becomes a struggle when a coach cannot rotate effectively.
"When you’re 3-0 up early, naturally the tempo drops in the second half because you’ve got a game on Tuesday, a game on Thursday or Friday. You want to lower the tempo, you want to manage the game," he said.
He added a stark warning for the run-in: "For me, that’s the best XI Pirates have. If you don’t rest those players, it becomes a problem, but compared to the depth and quality Sundowns have, it’s totally different."
The psychological edge in the title race
Beyond the physical attributes and squad lists, Modise questioned whether the current crop of Pirates players possesses the mental fortitude required to unseat the perennial champions.
"You need to know how to win the league," Modise stated firmly.
"It’s different from cup competitions. In the league, even if you win 1-0 with an own goal, those three points become important at the end of the season."
One of the most damning assessments from the former Bafana Bafana star was the absence of league-winning pedigree within the Soweto giants' dressing room and technical bench.
"For Pirates players to have that winning mentality, they have to know how it feels to win the league," the retired star explained.
"Who in that team, whether on the bench or in the technical team, has actually lifted the league trophy?"