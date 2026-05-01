Ex-Orlando Pirates star issues warning as he pinpoints why Bucs are lagging in title race - 'If you don’t rest those players, it becomes a problem, but compared to the depth and quality Mamelodi Sundowns have..'

The battle for supremacy in South African football has reached a fever pitch, evolving into a high-stakes chess match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

As it stands, Masandawana occupy the driver’s seat, clinging to a slender two-point lead over a relentless Buccaneers side.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's men have been in scintillating form; however, Teko Modise believes the heavy lifting required from the Pirates’ starting XI could be their undoing when compared to the embarrassment of riches parked at Chloorkop.

Addressing the title race on the Carwash 2.0 podcast, the 'General' admitted he feels for the Pirates head coach as the fixture pile-up begins to bite.



