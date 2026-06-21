Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star explains how Thabo Moloisane signing will help Amakhosi continue defensive dominance
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Amakhosi land highly-rated Stellenbosch star
Kaizer Chiefs have wasted no time in the transfer market, securing the services of Thabo Moloisane following his departure from Stellenbosch.
The defender arrives at Naturena as a free agent, marking the first official piece of business for the Soweto giants before the July 1 registration window opens.
Moloisane has long been on the radar of the Amakhosi scouting department, and the club moved swiftly to ensure he joins the ranks for the upcoming campaign.
The move comes as Chiefs look to tighten a backline that showed significant improvement during the previous Premier Soccer League season.
Having conceded just 19 goals in 30 league outings, the recruitment of Moloisane is seen as a strategic move to maintain those high standards while adding depth to the squad. Former Chiefs defender Mokete Tsotetsi believes the 2026 arrival is exactly what the doctor ordered for the club's defensive ambitions.
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Tsotetsi backs Moloisane to add immediate value
Speaking on the impact of the new acquisition, Tsotetsi was full of praise for the versatile defender.
He noted that Moloisane's pedigree from his time in the Western Cape makes him a perfect fit for the demands of playing for a club of Chiefs' stature.
The former Amakhosi man is confident that the transition will be seamless given the player's recent form and consistent performances at the highest level of South African football.
"He did well for quite some time at Stellenbosch, and coming to Chiefs, I think he will add value," Tsotetsi told Soccer Laduma.
"Chiefs did fairly well defensively last season, and the consistency of the goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was important.
"His consistency helped the consistency of the defence. The only changes were when there were injuries and suspensions, and those who came in played well. [Zitha] Kwinika played, [Given] Msimango played...and others who came in did well."
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Building on defensive consistency at Naturena
One of the key themes of the previous campaign was the stability found in the heart of the Chiefs' defence.
While the likes of Msimango and Kwinika held the fort, the addition of Moloisane provides the technical staff with more tactical flexibility.
Tsotetsi believes that bringing in a 'fresh mind' will prevent complacency and ensure that the competition for starting spots remains fierce among the defensive personnel.
"So, Moloisane will add value, and he will strengthen," Tsotetsi continued.
"It's a fresh mind, a new face, and he will help the team continue to do well in defence. I think it's a great signing for Amakhosi."
The endorsement from a former club servant carries weight, especially as the supporters look for signs of progress following a period of rebuilding under the current management structure.
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More arrivals expected as Chiefs reshape squad
Chiefs are expected to bring in more new faces for the upcoming season as they aim to compete with other big clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
Under the new coach, Fernando Da Cruz, the Soweto side will make adjustments with several exits also on the cards.
It remains to be seen who the players are that Chiefs will sign in the transfer window that is opening next month.