Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star explains how Thabo Moloisane signing will help Amakhosi continue defensive dominance

Kaizer Chiefs have wasted no time in the transfer market, securing the services of Thabo Moloisane following his departure from Stellenbosch.

The defender arrives at Naturena as a free agent, marking the first official piece of business for the Soweto giants before the July 1 registration window opens.

Moloisane has long been on the radar of the Amakhosi scouting department, and the club moved swiftly to ensure he joins the ranks for the upcoming campaign.

The move comes as Chiefs look to tighten a backline that showed significant improvement during the previous Premier Soccer League season.

Having conceded just 19 goals in 30 league outings, the recruitment of Moloisane is seen as a strategic move to maintain those high standards while adding depth to the squad. Former Chiefs defender Mokete Tsotetsi believes the 2026 arrival is exactly what the doctor ordered for the club's defensive ambitions.







