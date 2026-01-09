Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral leaps to the defence of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after resignation calls amid remarks triggering Jabu Mahlangu's lunge into ex-Orlando Pirates star Benedict Vilakazi

“I hear that Tso Vilakazi says coach Broos must be fired,” Mahlangu told PlaySpot as per GOAL.

“It’s still early in the year. And I think Tso is still in December. He is a coach, and he has badges, but he is not coaching at all. Why is he not coaching so that we can see?

"He is so reckless with the way he speaks, and I think the current players will not respect him. Broos has done so much for Bafana, and sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose.

“I need to address something with your show that just criticises and only focuses on negative things. You do not have facts, and now you say Broos must be fired, after he built the team. Now we have a pool of players, a database that we did not have before this guy," the former Bafana Bafana player added.

“Why would you fire a coach with only five months before the World Cup? What’s the new coach going to do in that short space of time?

“It has been a long time since we lost because of this guy. Our dignity is back. The stadiums were empty before Hugo Broos, but the support is back, and the stadiums are full, even though it’s not a full house.

"However, the support is back, and it’s nice at the stadiums. You guys need to respect our coach; you don’t respect our head coach," the 45-year-old continued..

“You have badges, but you are busy bashing other coaches. And you are not even coaching in the first division or lower leagues. I am defending South Africa and our head coach because we cannot ignore his record and his work. We now have a team and direction in our country.”