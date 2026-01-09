Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral leaps to the defence of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after resignation calls amid remarks triggering Jabu Mahlangu's lunge into ex-Orlando Pirates star Benedict Vilakazi
Broos divides opinion after Bafana's AFCON early exit
Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the 2025 AFCON after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon in the Round of 16 last Sunday.
The early exit sparked debate around Hugo Broos’ team selection and tactics, with the Belgian coach coming under heavy scrutiny.
Attention has also shifted to the bigger picture of June’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, as analysts Benedict Vilakazi and Junior Khanye have sharply criticised Broos and called for his dismissal.
However, former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu has crudely pushed back at Vilakazi’s stance, while ex-Amakhosi coach Muhsin Ertugral has publicly backed Broos.
Mahlangu tears into Vilakazi for Broos criticism
“I hear that Tso Vilakazi says coach Broos must be fired,” Mahlangu told PlaySpot as per GOAL.
“It’s still early in the year. And I think Tso is still in December. He is a coach, and he has badges, but he is not coaching at all. Why is he not coaching so that we can see?
"He is so reckless with the way he speaks, and I think the current players will not respect him. Broos has done so much for Bafana, and sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose.
“I need to address something with your show that just criticises and only focuses on negative things. You do not have facts, and now you say Broos must be fired, after he built the team. Now we have a pool of players, a database that we did not have before this guy," the former Bafana Bafana player added.
“Why would you fire a coach with only five months before the World Cup? What’s the new coach going to do in that short space of time?
“It has been a long time since we lost because of this guy. Our dignity is back. The stadiums were empty before Hugo Broos, but the support is back, and the stadiums are full, even though it’s not a full house.
"However, the support is back, and it’s nice at the stadiums. You guys need to respect our coach; you don’t respect our head coach," the 45-year-old continued..
“You have badges, but you are busy bashing other coaches. And you are not even coaching in the first division or lower leagues. I am defending South Africa and our head coach because we cannot ignore his record and his work. We now have a team and direction in our country.”
Ertugral fights from Broos' corner
“The coach needs to concentrate. Look, the World Cup is another stage," said Ertugral as per iDiski Times.
"People don’t understand one thing; you are going to Azteca. There is an altitude, it’s high altitude. Second, big enough people are going to watch the game.
"It’s the opening [game] in Mexico, it‘s the pride and dignity because Mexicans are very proud people and you need to be careful that you don’t get roasted there.
"I’m really saying roasted. So, bringing in another coach now, come on guys let the man work. What I would do is suggest Bafana Bafana and the surroundings, what we have done as the Turkish national team, we had a community in there that’s why I was brought in," added the former Chiefs coach.
"We set up that the coach can work in his peace and his mind, just concentrate not on the politics but on the day-to-day business.
“He brought people in, and I also organised a group that we looked into all the performances of the players in different parts of the world."
Ertugral's recommendation to SAFA to help Broos
"The systems, organisation, patterns, some players were playing all over the show and we are playing against a team that we need to be more in zonal because they take you out with a pass," Ertugral continued.
"So, all these elements need to be discussed with the players individually, you have six months’ time for that.
“I’d have a committee in there like really good people that know and not being egotistical, helping the team, helping the players.
"I know that SAFA problem is the PSL that communication that’s really not happening," the Turkman further said.
"Because South Africa hasn’t been in the World Cup in a long time all these differences need to be put aside now.
"It is not about what I do, it is about how can South Africa be in the world picture because this is on chance. You are playing against Mexico just imagine you beat them there.”