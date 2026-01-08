Furious ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu tears Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi for suggesting Hugo Broos sacking insisting 'you have badges & you aren't coaching even in first division'

In their analysis on iDiski TV, Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi and Junior Khanye were discussing Bafana Bafana's performance in the 2025 AFCON.

Coach Hugo Broos' men were not convincing despite finishing second in their Group which was won by Egypt.

Bafana Bafana then failed to get past the Round of 16, where they were undone by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who won 2-1 to advance.

The Orlando Pirates legend and his colleague, who played for Kaizer Chiefs as a winger, felt Broos is out of ideas and should be replaced, and someone else should prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States.