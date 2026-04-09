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Ex-Brazil star suggests Neymar 'doesn't want to go to the World Cup' as Ronaldo comparison made
Luizao questions Neymar's motivation
Speaking on the programme "World Champion with Galvão" on the N Sports channel, Luizao did not hold back when discussing the current mindset of Brazil's all time record goalscorer. While a large portion of the footballing world still expects Neymar to be the talisman for the upcoming World Cup, the 2002 winner suggested that the player's own desires might not align with those expectations.
"I think that Neymar doesn't want to go to the World Cup," Luizao began. The former striker, known for his clinical finishing during a career that saw him earn 12 caps for Brazil and become a cult hero at Corinthians, pointed toward a perceived lack of initiative from Neymar regarding his relationship with the national team setup.
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The Ronaldo Nazario comparison
In justifying his stance, Luizao drew a sharp parallel between Neymar’s current situation and the legendary determination shown by Ronaldo Nazario leading up to the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Ronaldo famously overcame career-threatening injuries to lead Brazil to their fifth title, a level of hunger that Luizao does not see in Neymar.
"Come on Galvao, when we want it, like Ronaldo wanted it... I would seek out the coach to talk, and the coach would seek him out. When we want it, we go after it," Luizao added.
Need for strong leadership
Beyond his criticism of individual players, Luizao also turned his attention to the management of the Brazilian national team, backing Carlo Ancelotti's discipline skills.
"I think these players need a strong coach," he asserted. Luizao then reflected on the prestige of the yellow shirt, recalling the commitment he showed in his early years at international level: "I had to rent a suit to go to the youth national team."
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Time running out
Luizao career highlights include being part of the 2002 World Cup winning squad and earning an Olympic bronze medal in Atlanta 1996. His domestic record is equally decorated, having won the Copa Libertadores with both Vasco da Gama and Sao Paulo, along with a Club World Cup title at Corinthians.
As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup nears its end, his comments serve as a stark reminder of the standards expected within the Brazilian camp. Whether Neymar can prove his critics wrong and emulate the drive of past legends remains a key question for the Selecao ahead of their quest for a sixth star, with a call up by no means guaranteed given he has not played for his country since 2023.