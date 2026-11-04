Every new setback deepens the concern: Rodri's dilemma raises Barcelona's fears

His recurring physical problems have begun to raise concerns alongside this injury. Rodri has been unable to find the consistency he hoped for since arriving in Catalonia, breaking down with repeated injuries every time he looks set to shine.

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In Spain, questions are mounting over whether he can cope with a congested fixture schedule and rediscover the fitness he needs to nail down a starting place in Barcelona's line-up. Since the start of the season, his coach Hansi Flick has done everything he can to manage his minutes and protect him.

Rodri still looks fragile, though, according to the report by the same French website, which added: "Now, every new physical setback raises concern, to the point of casting doubt on his long-term continuity. This situation poses a real dilemma for his coach. Between the need to protect Rodri and the need to rely on him in decisive matches, the Catalan technical staff must constantly adjust their approach to dealing with the Spanish midfielder, as happened against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, for example."

The report went on: "In these circumstances, it is difficult to provide the rhythm needed to recover his best levels. Barcelona clearly hopes that this latest setback will not lead to a lengthy absence, but the problem now goes beyond the mere possibility of his missing the match against Atletico Madrid. After joining the club as one of its most prominent stars, Rodri must now prove his ability to regain the physical fitness necessary to meet the enormous expectations placed on his shoulders. And at Barcelona, time is extremely tight."

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