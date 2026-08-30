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Mohamed Saeed

Everton push to sign Folarin Balogun as Toffees submit €18m bid to Monaco with American striker already agreeing personal terms

Everton
F. Balogun
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

Everton have stepped up their pursuit of Folarin Balogun by launching a formal bid for the AS Monaco forward as the summer transfer window enters its final stages. The United States international is reportedly eager to complete a move to Goodison Park, with David Moyes identifying the striker as a priority target for his attacking reinforcements.

  • Toffees launch formal offer for American star

    Everton have officially ignited their move for Balogun, submitting a concrete proposal to AS Monaco as they look to secure a statement signing before the transfer deadline.

    The Toffees are operating with renewed urgency in the final days of the window, and the USMNT international has emerged as the primary focus for the club's recruitment team. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, The Toffees have submitted a proposal of €18M to their counterparts at AS Monaco and are pushing to sign the American striker.

    The interest in Balogun comes at a time of significant flux within the Everton squad. The club recently had to navigate internal tension regarding potential departures, notably having to pull the plug on a deal for young talent Harrison Armstrong.

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  • Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026 World CupGetty

    Balogun gives green light to Goodison move

    Crucially for Everton, the player himself is said to be fully on board with the project. Reports indicate that Balogun has already informed his current club of his desire to leave and has earmarked Merseyside as his preferred destination.

    It is understood that personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as the former Arsenal man has already reached an agreement in principle over a contract to move to the Premier League. The striker is now waiting for the two clubs to find common ground on a transfer fee, with Monaco having previously been hesitant to sanction a sale during this window.

  • Tottenham drop out of Balogun race

    The pursuit of Balogun follows a period where the striker was heavily linked with other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur. However, with Spurs adding the likes of Omar Marmoush and Savio to their ranks, the path to North London appears to have closed for the American. This has allowed Everton to steal a march on their rivals.

    The move to sign Balogun is part of a broader attacking reshuffle that involves complex negotiations with Tottenham over other personnel.

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  • Richarlison Tottenham 2025-26 goalGetty

    Monaco's stance and the final countdown

    Despite Everton's optimism, the deal for Balogun is not yet over the line. AS Monaco have remained somewhat reluctant to lose the striker, especially given the interest shown by Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer.

    During negotiations for Maghnes Akliouche, PSG reportedly raised the possibility of bringing Balogun to the Parc des Princes. While it remains unclear if the French champions will follow up that initial enquiry with a formal bid of their own, Everton have decided to act first to ensure they are at the front of the queue.

    The next 24 to 48 hours will be decisive for Everton’s season. If they can successfully land both Richarlison and Balogun, it would represent one of the most ambitious transfer windows in the club's recent history.

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