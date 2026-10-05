Inside the corridors of Real Madrid, the official line never wavers: "Mbappé has the club's approval for everything he does". But that account no longer convinces the Merengue faithful. They see a player acting as he pleases, isolated from the team and sometimes even cut off from his national side.

Every move off the pitch becomes a story that stokes concern, all the more so as results have slipped in recent years.

Mbappé arrived in the summer of 2024 as the "missing piece" for a side that had just lifted its fifteenth Champions League title. The numbers prove he is an exceptional goalscorer. Yet those goals have brought no major trophy, and Real Madrid are no better a team for them. Their stars have actually dropped off, chief among them Vinícius Júnior, who looks a world away from the player who nearly won the Ballon d'Or.