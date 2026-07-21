Getty Images Sport
‘Nice’ - How Erling Haaland celebrated 26th birthday as girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen sends ‘love’ message
Birthday celebrations for the City superstar
Manchester City phenom Haaland has marked his 26th birthday in style, shifting his focus to family and relaxation after a grueling summer on the international stage. The Norwegian marksman, who has become the most feared striker in world football, took to social media to share a glimpse of his celebrations, simply captioning his post with the word "Nice" as he enjoyed a quiet vacation in the sunshine.
Adding a touch of romance to the festivities, his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen shared a series of photos to mark the occasion, including a heartfelt message that read "Love you" to her partner. The couple, who prefer to keep their private lives away from the cameras, appeared relaxed as Haaland recharges his batteries before returning to the Etihad Stadium.
Haaland, known for his direct and often humorous responses in interviews, chose to keep his own public reaction characteristically brief.
Privacy amidst the Premier League spotlight
Despite being one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, Haaland has worked hard to keep his relationship with Johansen out of the tabloid headlines. The pair share a deep connection rooted in their shared upbringing in Norway, where they both played for the local club Bryne FK.
The bond between the two has been a constant throughout Haaland’s rapid rise through the ranks at Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund before his blockbuster move to Manchester. Experts suggest that this stability in his personal life is a key factor in his ability to handle the immense pressure of being City’s primary goal threat.
- Getty
Haaland reflects on Norway’s historic journey
While the birthday festivities have taken center stage this week, the Manchester City star is still processing the impact of Norway's remarkable World Cup campaign. Despite a painful quarter-final exit at the hands of England, the striker insisted that the experience was the highlight of his career to date. "It has been the coolest weeks and the journey I have had in my entire life," Haaland told VG.
The striker was quick to point out that the tournament's success went beyond mere results, noting how the team’s performance resonated with the public back home in Oslo. Haaland explained that seeing the national support was deeply moving, stating: "It has been incredible. The performances are one thing. Beating Brazil is one thing, but I think the way we have put Norway on the map is what touches me the most."
- Getty Images
Record-breaking debut on the world stage
Haaland’s first World Cup appearance was nothing short of legendary, as he shattered records while leading the line for the Scandinavian nation. He finished the tournament with an incredible seven goals, marking the most prolific debut by a player at the World Cup since Grzegorz Lato achieved the same feat for Poland in 1974.
Looking toward the future, the Man City talisman hopes that his exploits will pave the way for a new generation of Norwegian talent to believe they can compete with the world's elite. "This generation is fantastic. I hope this also motivates young people back home in Norway – that it shows them it's possible to play on the biggest stage wearing a Norway shirt," the striker concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting