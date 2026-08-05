'Anything can happen' - Enzo Maresca hints at Manchester City signings as Pedro Neto transfer links intensify

New City boss Maresca has made it clear that his side are still active in the market as they look to reclaim their domestic dominance. The Italian manager, who took the reins after Pep Guardiola ended his legendary ten-year spell, has seen several veterans depart this summer.

Speaking to reporters ahead of City's pre-season friendly against the K-League All Stars in Seoul, Maresca explained the current situation. "Fortunately, this is a squad that doesn’t need to do many things," he said. "At the same time, as we already know, the club lost important players in terms of experience like Bernardo [Silva], John [Stones], Nathan [Ake], different players. So for sure, there are things that we need to do."



