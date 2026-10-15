Enzo Maresca eyes Manchester City recovery against Ipswich Town after Paris Saint-Germain defeat

The blue half of Manchester is still reeling from a disappointing 4-2 defeat to the French champions in the Champions League, but the schedule offers no time for self-pity. Maresca is viewing the swift arrival of their next domestic fixture as the ideal medicine to cure their European hangover. City currently sit three points clear at the summit of the Premier League and are desperate to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Despite the setback against PSG, the Italian coach remains focused on the momentum his side has built in league competition. The visit of Ipswich provides a platform to re-establish their dominance and prove that the mid-week result was merely a momentary lapse rather than a sign of deeper structural issues. "It’s a chance for us [to bounce back]," he told City TV. "Its’ going to be a tough game because they have all week to recover their energy and prepare the game. We need to manage some players but again we need to continue our run and try to win on Saturday."