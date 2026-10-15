AFP
'We are close!' - Enzo Maresca insists Man City can match PSG level despite disappointing Champions League defeat
Early blitz leaves City with a mountain to climb
The reigning European champions delivered a ruthless first-half display at the Etihad Stadium, tearing through the hosts to establish a commanding 3-0 advantage. Two of those goals arrived in a devastating two-minute window, leaving the Premier League side stunned and chasing the game.
However, City responded brilliantly following the interval. Erling Haaland spearheaded the fightback with a second-half brace as the home side peppered the Parisian goal, ultimately registering 27 shots across the 90 minutes. Despite the late surge and heavy pressure, the early damage proved too severe to overcome.
- AFP
Maresca insists gap is closing
Despite the final result, Maresca remains convinced that his squad is on the verge of matching Europe's elite. The Italian tactician felt the early collapse distorted the reality of the contest, focusing instead on his team's dominance after the break.
"I think we are there, my feeling is we are close," Maresca explained to reporters. "It has been a bit of a strange game especially because we conceded two goals in two minutes [in the first half] and that created some problems for us.
"Before the first goal we didn't concede anything, then we conceded the second one. In the second half we did enough to deserve something more."
Enrique admits to lucky escape
The post-match reflections suggested that PSG were genuinely rattled by City's relentless attacking waves. According to the City boss, even his opposite number, Luis Enrique, confessed that the French giants were fortunate to escape Manchester with all three points.
"Luis told me at the end they have been quite lucky," Maresca revealed.
Acknowledging the immense pedigree of their opponents, he noted: "I think in the last two years they have been the best team in Europe, they won almost all the games in this competition in the last two years."
- Getty Images Sport
Refocusing on domestic challenges
City must now dust themselves down for a return to Premier League action, hosting newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday. Maresca will demand a clinical performance to restore momentum before shifting his focus back to Europe for a clash with Greek giants AEK.
Meanwhile, PSG resume their Ligue 1 campaign against Strasbourg. Enrique's men will use that fixture to fine-tune their preparations ahead of a blockbuster Champions League showdown with Barcelona.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting