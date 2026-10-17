'At some point we need to give him rest!' – Maresca drops Haaland warning ahead of Ipswich clash

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca admitted he will need to manage Erling Haaland's workload despite the striker's sensational start to the campaign. Haaland became the club's all-time record goalscorer in Europe with a brace against Paris Saint-Germain, taking his tally to 10 goals in nine matches.

The Norwegian forward remains in the squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

However, after four additional international caps for Norway, Maresca acknowledged that heavy workloads across the squad require careful management.