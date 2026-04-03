Enzo Fernandez 'crossed a line!' Liam Rosenior drops midfielder over Real Madrid transfer comments takes as angry Chelsea boss takes aim at Marc Cucurella

While Fernandez has been a focal point of the Blues' midfield, the coaching staff and club hierarchy felt compelled to act. The decision was not made in isolation, with the sporting directors and ownership standing united to ensure that internal standards are upheld regardless of a player's status or market value. The manager emphasised that while the door remains open for the World Cup winner, the sanction was necessary to protect the team's environment.

"I spoke with Enzo an hour ago," said Rosenior. "As a football club, he won't be available for tomorrow's game or Manchester City next Sunday. A line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. I have the utmost respect for Enzo as a person and a player, and he is frustrated because he wants us to be successful. The comments from Enzo, and Cucurella's interview, stems from that. It stems from a good place where they want the club to succeed.

"Enzo, firstly, as a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He's frustrated because he wants us to be successful. In terms of the decision, it's not all about me, or the sporting directors, the ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It's a sanction. You have to protect the culture and in terms of that, a line was crossed. Even at Everton, there was no lack of commitment in his performance. In terms of speaking for him, what he wants and his future, it's not for me to speak about."