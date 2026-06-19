England will be 'chasing shadows' if Thomas Tuchel doesn't change playing style against top World Cup teams

Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt argued that attempting a relentless Premier League tempo in extreme international heat will ultimately drain the squad. He stated: "We played well and it was a good win, although Croatia looked well past their best. We pressed really well. But with England, it’s all well and good saying we can play a Premier League style against the top international teams.

"When I played for England, we would try to do that a lot of the time. But in that heat you're completely dead after 60 minutes. Against a team like Spain, they'll just keep the ball and move it, dictate the pace of the game and you end up chasing shadows. They'll just kill you with that final pass and they'll cut through you."