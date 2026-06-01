England hired Thomas Tuchel to win the 2026 World Cup - anything less should be considered failure

Tuchel began work in earnest in March 2025, and there's no denying that the World Cup qualification campaign he oversaw was mightily impressive; England emerged top of a group containing Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra with a record of eight wins from eight, and, remarkably, without conceding a single goal.
There were signs, too, of a coherent style of play, with Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers both emerging as key players in the manager's forward-thinking, fluid, possession-based system.
You'd think, then, that they would be one of the most feared nations going into FIFA's showpiece event this summer. But, in truth, no one really knows what to expect from the new-look Three Lions when the main event gets underway on June 11.
That is mainly the result of some deeply concerning friendly results against the kinds of opponents they can expect to come up against in the extended knockout stages of the revamped tournament; back in June 2025, Tuchel's men were well beaten by African powerhouse Senegal in a dire display at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, before a disappointing March international break saw them draw with Uruguay before slipping to an ugly defeat to Japan in the last game before the manager decided his final World Cup squad.
England are also still yet to face another country in the top 10 of FIFA's world rankings under Tuchel, and they won't before the main event gets going as they only have pre-tournament friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica scheduled once they touch down in the United States.
Senegal, Uruguay and Japan are the only top-20 nations they've played, and the Three Lions are winless in those encounters.