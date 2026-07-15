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England cult hero Dan Burn ‘not just head it & kick it’ as fellow Three Lions star from the North East explains why he never doubted that World Cup ‘finisher’ would make it
Darlington to the World Cup: Burn's remarkable journey
Burn did not make his senior international debut until March 2025, with a bow at that level being enjoyed a matter of weeks before his 33rd birthday. At the age of 34, he is now turning out on the grandest of stages in North America.
It has been quite the journey to this point for the towering defender. He was initially released by Newcastle at 11 years of age and had to work his way through the non-league ranks before earning a shot at the big time with Fulham - as he stepped out of the Conference and into the Premier League.
More patience was required, with vital experience being picked up during loan spells outside of west London, but positive progress through Wigan and Brighton eventually led him back to where it all began when Newcastle came calling in January 2022.
Burn is closing in on 200 appearances for his boyhood club, while helping them to end a 70-year wait for domestic silverware when savouring Carabao Cup glory in 2025. A remarkable rise to prominence was completed when being drafted into the England fold by Thomas Tuchel.
A starting berth has not been nailed down with the Three Lions, but an important squad role is filled - with his aerial prowess and left foot being put to good use as a "finisher". Those qualities have been fully embraced at the 2026 World Cup, with Burn being introduced off the bench in times of defensive need.
He has been nodding crosses into orbit - much to the delight of supporters embracing new 3D software - with heroic performances being delivered in a last-16 showdown with Mexico that was played at high altitude and in a quarter-final clash with Norway that saw temperatures in Miami soar.
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Ex-England defender always expected Burn to make it
Burn has become a fan favourite, with nothing less than 100 per cent commitment being offered to the collective cause, and Pallister - who grew up in County Durham and was speaking in association NetBet Sport - has told GOAL of seeing a no-nonsense star prosper: “A friend of mine, Raj Singh, had Darlington, going back to when Dan was playing for Darlington. He was saying ‘we're getting a bit of interest for this big lad’.
“And I'm looking at him, 6'7", could head the ball, obviously, but not just head it and kick it, he could play a little bit. I'm looking at him and thinking, ‘yeah, he's a bit naive at the moment, but do you know what, he's got all the attributes’.
“So this would have been, God knows how many years ago now, 15 years ago, 14, 13, I can't remember. But I'm delighted for him. He's been around a few teams. He's eventually got to his boyhood club.
“He came on and did really well against Mexico. The other night when they were obviously getting desperate and knocking a lot of balls in there, and that was meat and drink to him. Delighted for him.
“He's playing for his hometown club, he's won a trophy there. I played at Darlington for seven games under the great Cyril Knowles back in the day. So, yeah, I've been watching his career with a bit of interest.”
Burn is living proof that no dream is too big
Burn has said of his unexpected ascent to the World Cup stage: “That’s the same with a lot of things in my career. It won’t be until I’m retired and look back and can appreciate what’s happened.
“It was amazing to play at my first World Cup at 34 and to get minutes. It’s one of those, no one will be able to take it away from me. For any kid, when you grow up and watch football, for me my first memories were Newcastle and the 2002 World Cup was the first [World Cup]. I can remember and just thinking how good it would be to do that. I’ve managed to accomplish it, so I’m very proud.
“It’s crazy. It’s nice because there’s not a straight line to playing football and being successful in football. It hopefully gives kids a little bit of inspiration that you don’t have to go through the academy system to be a footballer or achieve what you want in football. There are lots of different ways to do it.”
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2026 World Cup: Semi-final clash with Messi & Argentina next up
Burn is living proof that no dream should be considered too big. He has scaled heights that once appeared a long way out of reach, with it possible that he ends the week as a World Cup winner.
England, having battled their way through several testing encounters, are readying themselves for a meeting with Lionel Messi and Argentina in Atlanta. There is every chance that the services of a throwback centre-half will be required once again in that contest.
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