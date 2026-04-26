Endrick reveals his favourite position ahead of summer return to Real Madrid

Endrick has made no secret of where he sees himself flourishing as he prepares for the next chapter of his career. Despite the immense competition for places in the Spanish capital, the youngster is clear about his tactical identity and where he provides the most value on the pitch.

"My favourite shirt is the number nine and playing centrally is where I feel the most comfortable, but I just want to play, no matter how," Endrick revealed to Four Four Two when discussing his role in the frontline. While his versatility allows him to operate in several positions, his preference for the striker role sets up an interesting selection dilemma for the Madrid coaching staff next term.