Emil Audero in Indonesia’s history: decisive in the ASEAN Cup final with a penalty saved against Thailand

Audero chose to wear the Indonesia shirt in March 2025 after a chat with Thohir, the former Inter president and current president of the Indonesian Football Association: "Two years ago Erick Thohir contacted me via a video call, where he introduced himself - he told Goal exclusively - and spoke to me about the possibility of playing for Indonesia, presenting the project to me".





"I have wonderful memories. I was born in Lombok and lived there for the first nine months, in Praya to be precise, the town of my father and my relatives. My parents met in Lombok more than 30 years ago. My mother had gone there on holiday with a group of friends. They met by chance. Then I returned to Italy. I have always lived in Italy, but we went back to Lombok several times, including before primary and middle school. So I have memories from when I was very little and obviously they are more than positive because I had not only my father there, but also all my uncles, aunts and grandparents. Unfortunately I do not have a great command of the language. I know a few words".