Emi Martinez transfer truth revealed by Aston Villa director amid Juventus' pursuit of Argentina goalkeeper

Vidagany addressed Martinez's future while speaking to 365Scores, rejecting reports that the goalkeeper could be on his way to Turin. He stressed that Villa's position remains unchanged despite ongoing speculation.

"Dibu's future is secure. He's staying with us, and we have no intention of letting him go this summer. The team needs his commitment and his vast experience, and he's a very important asset in our project for next season," he explained.

"All the media reports about his possible departure to Juventus don't reflect the club's true position. Martínez is a very important player for us, and we expect him to continue to perform exceptionally well alongside his teammates."