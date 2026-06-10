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Emi Martinez verbally agrees Juventus transfer as Aston Villa & Argentina goalkeeper prepared to reduce salary
Agreement reached between Martinez & Juventus
Juventus have taken a decisive step in their search for a new number one, reaching an agreement in principle with Martinez. The Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper has clearly expressed his approval of the move to Italy, seeing the Bianconeri as the ideal destination to continue his illustrious career.
According to Sky Italia, Martinez has agreed to a three-year contract until 2029, demonstrating a strong desire to wear the Old Lady's jersey. To facilitate the deal, "Dibu" has said he is willing to reduce his salary compared to the figures he currently earns in the Premier League.
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The deal's figures and the Aston Villa issue
The verbal agreement between the player and the Turin club stipulates a salary of approximately €5.5 million net per season, lower than the €7 million he currently earns at Villa Park. Martinez reportedly believes Juventus is the perfect next step after helping Aston Villa win the Europa League.
However, the hurdle of Villa remains to be overcome. Although the player has given his green light, the two clubs have yet to reach a final financial agreement. Juventus hope to secure the goalkeeper on favourable terms, considering he is now 33 years of age, but the Birmingham club may not be willing to let him leave without adequate compensation. The latest rumours suggest that Villa could ask for a fee close to €15 million to release Martinez.
Luciano Spalletti's transfer strategies
The interest in Martinez is said to stem from a specific request from Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti, who, after a difficult season for his defence, is seeking a world-class goalkeeper with international experience.
Juventus had initially explored a move for Liverpool's Alisson Becker, but the Reds' complete rejection of the deal prompted the hierarchy to firmly focus on Martinez. The Argentine, a key figure in his country's recent World Cup and Copa America successes, would bring the leadership necessary to return Juventus to competing at the highest levels both in Italy and Europe.
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Alternatives and backup plans
Should the negotiations for Martinez become excessively complicated due to Villa's demands, Juventus already have alternatives ready. The club doesn't want to be caught off guard and is monitoring several prospects in Europe, knowing that the goalkeeper's position cannot be left to chance for another season. The coming weeks will be crucial to determine whether the two clubs can reach a definitive financial agreement, allowing Martinez to officially become the new Juventus goalkeeper.