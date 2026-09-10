The fourth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League will have a different feel. For the first time this season, every match goes ahead without a single postponement, unlike the previous three rounds.

Sunday 13 September gets the round under way, with Al-Khaleej hosting Damac in Saihat and Al-Ettifaq meeting Al-Wehda in Dammam. Al-Riyadh face Al-Tadamon in the Saudi capital, which also stages Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha.

Over at the Education Department Stadium in Unaizah, Al-Najma welcome Al-Kholood. Al-Ahli host Al-Kholood in Jeddah, while Al-Hilal take on Neom in Riyadh.

Five matches fill the second day. Al-Taawoun open it with a trip to Al-Okhdood at the Damac Club Stadium in Khamis Mushait. Al-Fateh travel to face Al-Hazem in Al-Rass, and Al-Ansar meet Al-Jabalain in Medina.

Al-Jouf hosts Al-Orobah against Al-Faisaly. Then comes the pick of the round: a fiery top clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah at the former's stadium in Jeddah.