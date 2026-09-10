The opening three rounds of the Roshn Saudi Pro League produced 31 matches, 26 of them wins. Just five ended level, including a goalless stalemate between Al-Ittihad and Damac on the opening weekend.
Those 31 matches yielded 97 goals. That's more than three per game, a remarkably high return.
Al-Ettifaq boast the league's sharpest attack after three rounds, racking up 14 goals. Al-Ittihad, Al-Taawoun and Neom head the defensive charts among the sides that have played, conceding just one apiece.
Al-Tadhamon sit at the other end, shipping 14 goals in three games. Three teams have yet to find the net at all: Al-Okhdood, Al-Orobah and Al-Ansar, along with Al-Watan, who are yet to play.
Individually, Al-Ettifaq star Mohammed Al-Aissa leads the scoring charts after three rounds with six goals. Al-Ahli's Ziyad Aba and Al-Fateh striker En-Nesyri follow on four.