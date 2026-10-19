Egypt hit with FIFA sanctions! Hossam Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan and Mostafa Zico punished after Argentina World Cup clash

FIFA has delivered a major blow to the Egyptian national team by issuing multiple match bans to their coaching staff and a prominent player following a heated Round of 16 encounter at the 2026 World Cup.

The world governing body confirmed that head coach Hossam Hassan and team manager Ibrahim Hassan have each been hit with a three-match suspension. The disciplinary measures were even more severe for forward Mostafa Zico, who has been handed a five-match ban for his involvement in the post-match incidents that marred Egypt's exit from the tournament.

The sanctions stem from a high-stakes fixture against Argentina, where Egypt saw a two-goal lead vanish in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss. The aftermath of the match was dominated by allegations of refereeing bias, with the Egyptian camp expressing their fury both on and off the pitch. These developments represent a significant setback for the national team as they transition into their next competitive cycle, particularly given that the EFA recently decided to approve the extension of Hossam Hassan's contract through to the 2030 World Cup.



