EFL slams UEFA 'unwillingness to co-operate' as Champions League fixture chaos forces Liverpool and Tottenham to switch Carabao Cup dates

The EFL laid the blame firmly at UEFA's door, releasing a strongly worded statement. "The EFL has been left with no option than to rearrange a number of its fixtures following the announcement of fixture details for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League," the league stated, explaining that they had already confirmed the Everton tie "with local stakeholders as per usual practice ahead of announcement" on August 28.

The league explained the timeline of the conflict. "On Saturday, UEFA announced that it had scheduled Liverpool v Atletico Madrid for the same date, despite it being clear that Everton and Liverpool cannot play home fixtures on the same evening," the EFL added. Following a Monday morning meeting to find a solution, the EFL noted: "In those discussions it was made clear that they were unwilling to consider rescheduling the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid fixture due to the impact on supporters travelling from overseas. Disappointingly, the League has therefore been forced to make changes."

The EFL highlighted past concessions made for European competitions, claiming changes were introduced "without adequate consultation with domestic leagues." They elaborated: "These changes have included splitting Carabao Cup Round Three ties across two weeks, and implementing draw conditions for Round Three which prevent scheduling conflicts for clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League."

Expressing their anger, they concluded: "This makes UEFA’s unwillingness to co-operate all the more frustrating, not least for the supporters of the five impacted clubs, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

UEFA defended their position to Daily Mail, stating: "UEFA regularly receives scheduling requests from associations, leagues and clubs and always does its best to accommodate reasonable requests wherever possible." They claimed the EFL failed to flag the issue beforehand, adding: "In this case, no issue had been raised with UEFA during the scheduling process, and the potential conflict only became apparent after the publication of the fixture lists."



