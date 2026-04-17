Eduardo Camavinga apologises to Real Madrid fans after costly red card in Champions League loss to Bayern Munich

Camavinga endured a difficult evening as Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Madrid lost 4–3 on the night at the Allianz Arena, falling 6–4 on aggregate in a frantic second leg. The French midfielder was shown a red card during the latter stages of the contest, leaving Madrid short-handed at a crucial moment.

With a numerical advantage, Bayern capitalised on the opportunity to score two late goals - through Luis Diaz and Michael Olise - and secure their place in the semi-finals. The dismissal quickly became a focal point in the post-match reaction. Spanish media heavily criticised Camavinga’s loss of discipline, with many arguing that the sending-off disrupted Madrid’s defensive organisation when they most needed composure.