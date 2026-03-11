Eddie Howe praises 'outstanding' Newcastle as 'soft' last-gasp Barcelona penalty leaves Champions League tie delicately poised

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Howe was full of praise for his players, stating: "I thought we were outstanding, a really, really good performance. We kept the intensity up. The moment at the end takes that in a negative light but one of our best performances. I thought we had enough to score before we did. The game showed we are capable but we know we probably have to give more going to their stadium. We are capable of doing it but we will need to be at our very best."

Reflecting on the Barcelona penalty, Howe remarked: "I think it is soft but Malik makes contact. We had our shape, there's no way we should concede that goal. We will look at it but I don't want it override the 93 minutes before that in which we were quality. It is my job to try and pick them up. We have unfortunately had to do that a few times this seasons but our strength of character should never be in doubt. We will be ready by the time the next game comes round. We believe in ourselves and our capability and we have shown that today."