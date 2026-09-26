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Ahmad Salah
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Dumfries puts Mourinho in an awkward position

Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
D. Dumfries
J. Mourinho
Netherlands
Germany
Spain
Portugal

Tactical suffocation wastes his potential

Denzel Dumfries was outstanding for the Netherlands, showing his "most attacking and commanding" version, a world away from what he's producing at Real Madrid right now, according to Marca.

The right-back captains the side as vice-captain and ranks among the most important figures in the group, not least for the force of his personality. That much was clear when he clashed with Kimmich during last Thursday's meeting with Germany.


  • Dumfries: an attacking explosion with the Netherlands and modest numbers at Real Madrid

    His role at Real Madrid has been quieter, understandable given his move just a few months ago, but Dumfries showed his attacking side against Germany. He completed 26 accurate passes out of 31, an 84% success rate, provided 3 key passes, made 3 tackles (the most in the match) and recovered two balls.

    Miki Meirdink, meanwhile, went one-on-one with ter Stegen thanks to a superb decisive pass from the Madrid player.

    With the Royal club, though, his attacking output drops to 0.6 key passes and 0.5 shots per match.

    Speaking after the Germany match, the player said: "We work hard and with high intensity, and what Xavi wants is completely clear: greater bravery in pressing, more one-on-one duels, and more dynamic possession."


    Across his seven appearances with Real Madrid, Dumfries has yet to register a goal or an assist. Mourinho appears to trust him at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold, yet he has not featured much going forward.

    He ended his spell at Inter with 27 goals and 28 assists in 207 matches, figures that lay bare exactly the kind of full-back Real Madrid signed.

    At PSV Eindhoven he scored 16 goals and provided 20 in 120 matches, again excellent numbers for a full-back.

    Read also: Hamza Abdel Karim: the little Pharaoh who achieved what Salah could not

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  • Mourinho and Koeman/ Xavi: the tactical diagram illustrates the difference

    Marca concluded its report by saying that "the tactical set-up plays a major role in understanding the two versions of Dumfries. At Real Madrid, Yan Diomande is gaining more minutes and is the primary option on that side. And in the absence of the Ivory Coast player, both Bellingham and Arda Guler lean heavily towards that flank". 

    The report signed off: "The truth is that Dumfries plays with attacking abandon, as he also showed at the World Cup, specifically through his two decisive assists in the emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden during an excellent performance in all aspects of play. But all he really needs is a clear channel to exploit his enormous physical strength, and that has not happened so far under Mourinho".

    Read also: A financial surprise at Barcelona

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Real Madrid
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