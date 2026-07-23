Spain are World Cup champions for the second time in their history. Ferran Torres struck the only goal of the final at MetLife Stadium in the 106th minute, latching onto a Nico Williams pass to beat Argentina and settle the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic endured a night full of controversy. Argentina felt Mac Allister and Nicolas Tagliafico had both escaped cards for fouls, while Spain saw goals from Nico Williams and Ferran Torres chalked off.

Defeat robbed Argentina captain Lionel Messi of the title in what he insists will be his final dance with the national team. The Inter Miami man also finished without the Golden Boot, and the all-time top scorer record went to Kylian Mbappe, who reached a tally of 22 goals.

England took bronze, their finest World Cup showing since lifting the trophy in 1966. They beat France 6-4 in the third-place play-off.