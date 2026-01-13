DONE DEALS! Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs to AFCON star who arrives at Bucs alongside Mbekezeli Mbokazi's replacement
Orlando Pirates mean business!
Orlando Pirates have continued their push for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League title by adding three quality players to their current squad.
In the off-season transfer window, Bucs signed Sipho Mbule (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yanela Mbuthuma (from Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Nkosikhona Ndaba (Richards Bay), Abdoulaye Dine Mariko, Abdoulaye S Mariko (both Djoliba AC), Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka), Sihle Nduli (Stellenbosch), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Kamogelo Sebelebele (TS Galaxy), Lebone Seema (TS Galaxy) and Kabelo Kgositsile (Baroka FC).
It seemed like they are done considering the good and strong domestic run that the team seen them top the Premier Soccer League table as well as win the MTN8 and Carling Knockout crowns.
However, it is not the case as they have signed two more players, a couple of days after the arrival of Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch.
Chiefs beaten to Msendami deal, Mbokazi replacement done?
About a week before the AFCON, Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire came for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who had made himself a name at Bucs despite being 20.
It seems Pirates have swiftly acted by bringing on board Mpho Chabatsane and his Marumo Gallants teammate Daniel Msendami, who was also being linked to Kaizer Chiefs.
Msendami was part of the Zimbabwe national team that competed in the almost-ending AFCON in Morocco.
"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane, as the Club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the resumption of the 2025/26 campaign," the club confirmed through their media platform.
"The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with Marumo Gallants for the services of both players, with the transfers concluded on a permanent and immediate basis.
"Orlando Pirates would like to commend the leadership of Marumo Gallants for the professional and cooperative manner in which the transaction was handled," they added.
"Following the completion of all the necessary clearances, Msendami and Chabatsane will travel to the North West Province, where the squad is currently in camp and being put through their paces by the technical team as preparations intensify ahead of the resumption of the Betway Premiership season.
"The Club looks forward to integrating both players into the group and believes they will add value and healthy competition within the squad.
"Orlando Pirates Football Club welcomes Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane and wishes them every success in this establishment," Bucs concluded.
What Msendami and Chabatsane signings mean
While Msendami's arrival is good news for Bucs, it might also spell doom for Relebohile Mofokeng. While in Morocco, the versatile attacker conceded he is ready for a new challenge following his exploits at Pirated.
"I think if something can be available for me, I can get the chance somewhere in another country. I think it will be a very good move. This [AFCON] tournament is very important [in that aspect]. When I get a chance, I’ll just have to grab it,” he told the media.
Msendami might be coming to replace the 21-year-old, who might be leaving for Europe.
The coming of Chabatsane might mean coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is not convinced his captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi, can help Pirates win the PSL since he was sparingly used when Mbokazi was available.
Not even the returns of Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane have convinced the former Morocco international not to bring in a new defender.
Msendami and Chabatsane stats this season
While with Marumo Gallants, Msendami has played 16 matches across all competitions this term - 13 in the Premier Soccer League, with just a goal to his name.
It is obvious that more will be needed from him at Pirates, who are chasing major honors.
Chabatsane has played 17 games for Gallants, 13 in the PSL and four in the Carling Knockout, showing how vital he was for the club.