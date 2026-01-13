DONE DEALS! Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs to AFCON star who arrives at Bucs alongside Mbekezeli Mbokazi's replacement

About a week before the AFCON, Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire came for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who had made himself a name at Bucs despite being 20.

It seems Pirates have swiftly acted by bringing on board Mpho Chabatsane and his Marumo Gallants teammate Daniel Msendami, who was also being linked to Kaizer Chiefs.

Msendami was part of the Zimbabwe national team that competed in the almost-ending AFCON in Morocco.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane, as the Club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the resumption of the 2025/26 campaign," the club confirmed through their media platform.

"The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with Marumo Gallants for the services of both players, with the transfers concluded on a permanent and immediate basis.

"Orlando Pirates would like to commend the leadership of Marumo Gallants for the professional and cooperative manner in which the transaction was handled," they added.

"Following the completion of all the necessary clearances, Msendami and Chabatsane will travel to the North West Province, where the squad is currently in camp and being put through their paces by the technical team as preparations intensify ahead of the resumption of the Betway Premiership season.

"The Club looks forward to integrating both players into the group and believes they will add value and healthy competition within the squad.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club welcomes Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane and wishes them every success in this establishment," Bucs concluded.