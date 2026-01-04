+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Orlando Pirates sign Andre De Jong & Mamelodi Sundowns got Brayan Leon but Kaizer Chiefs keep Tashreeq Morris! Masandawana trying to get next Lucas Ribeiro while Bafana Bafana are struggling' - Fans

The reigning Premier Soccer League champions have once again decided to break the bank and get a player they feel will help them meet their target for the season after losing a key player at the beginning of the 2025/26 season. Apart from the South African top flight, the Brazilians are hoping to challenge for the CAF Champions League crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns are close to sealing the services of Colombian centre-forward Brayan Leon Muniz to bolster their attack.

The Brazilians have been struggling this season for consistency, especially domestically, explaining why, according to football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, they have agreed to pay $3,2 million (R53 million) deal to sign the striker.

The 25-year-old striker from Independiente Medellin is set to become Sundowns' first transfer in the January window. He is expected to sign for three years with an option for one additional year. 

Have a look at how the fans reacted as sampled by GOAL.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fanBackpage

    We are cooked in PSL

    This one is a quality striker. I watched his clip. We are cooked in the PSL. He can dribble and score well - Adebowale Akinsanya

  • Pitso Mosimane, August 2025Pitso Mosimane, August 2025

    Mosimane have to work with what he finds

    So Pitso Mosimane will work with what he finds at Sundowns. If the rumours are to be true - Justice Mogajane

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Motaung waiting to sign from Zimbabwe?

    Whilst Bobby Motaung is at Beit Bridge waiting for Zimbabweans who are crossing over to South Africa, so that he can take them to Naturena - Justice Makhekhe

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty

    Dunusa fans will be calling for him to be in Bafana Bafana

    In 12 months, Dunusa fans will be calling for him to be included in our national team, just like Lucas Ribeiro and Gaston Serino - Khosa Albert

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    No longer Mamelodi Sundowns?

    They might as well call themselves South American Sundowns, no longer Mamelodi -  Mzwabantu Xakekile

  • Jasond Gonzalez, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Reminds me of Gonzalez!

    This reminds me of the lethal striker called Efmamjjasond Gonzalez Palacios, signed by our neighbor, all to find out he was just a taxi marshal back in Colombia -  Khosi Musawenkosi Kingdom 

  • Miguel Cardoso and Flemming Berg, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Fleming Berg wants European football style

    No more piano and shoe shine, Fleming Berg wants the European football style of play - Mazula Segapo

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Masandawana trying hard to get next Ribeiro?

    Masandawana are trying so hard to find the next Lucas Ribeiro, but they have brought another Athur Sales - Magana

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    Is this why Bafana are struggling?

    I get to see why Bafana Bafana are struggling. Sundowns are now FC South America - Victor McVicky Mokwele

  • Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Pirates signed De Jong, Sundowns Leon but Chiefs kept Morris

    Pirates completed the signing of Andre De Jong, Sundowns completed the signing of  Brayan Leon, Kaizer Chiefs are keeping Tashreeq Morris - Liyabona Stemela 

