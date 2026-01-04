'Orlando Pirates sign Andre De Jong & Mamelodi Sundowns got Brayan Leon but Kaizer Chiefs keep Tashreeq Morris! Masandawana trying to get next Lucas Ribeiro while Bafana Bafana are struggling' - Fans

Mamelodi Sundowns are close to sealing the services of Colombian centre-forward Brayan Leon Muniz to bolster their attack.

The Brazilians have been struggling this season for consistency, especially domestically, explaining why, according to football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, they have agreed to pay $3,2 million (R53 million) deal to sign the striker.

The 25-year-old striker from Independiente Medellin is set to become Sundowns' first transfer in the January window. He is expected to sign for three years with an option for one additional year.

Have a look at how the fans reacted as sampled by GOAL.

AFCON Betting Odds 2025: Top Teams, Tips & Predictions