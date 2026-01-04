Relebohile Mofokeng might join Mbekezeli Mbokazi out of Orlando Pirates after AFCON as Bafana Bafana star promises 'to grab a chance' out of Mzansi

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been one of the influential players at Orlando Pirates since making his debut at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Since making his debut in the Premier Soccer League, the South Africa international has won the Premier Soccer League's Young Player of the Season, the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player, as well as the Gauteng Sports Personality of the Year in the 2023/24 season, and most recently the MTN8 Last Man Standing.

In terms of trophies, Mofokeng has won four MTN8 crowns, two Nedbank Cups, and the Carling Knockout.

All these have happened after 106 outings across all competitions, where he has also found the back of the net 19 times and provided 25 assists in the process.