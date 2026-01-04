Relebohile Mofokeng might join Mbekezeli Mbokazi out of Orlando Pirates after AFCON as Bafana Bafana star promises 'to grab a chance' out of Mzansi
Mofokeng's rise at Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been one of the influential players at Orlando Pirates since making his debut at the end of the 2022/23 season.
Since making his debut in the Premier Soccer League, the South Africa international has won the Premier Soccer League's Young Player of the Season, the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player, as well as the Gauteng Sports Personality of the Year in the 2023/24 season, and most recently the MTN8 Last Man Standing.
In terms of trophies, Mofokeng has won four MTN8 crowns, two Nedbank Cups, and the Carling Knockout.
All these have happened after 106 outings across all competitions, where he has also found the back of the net 19 times and provided 25 assists in the process.
Has Mofokeng played his last game for Pirates?
Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 game on Sunday night, the versatile attacker was asked about his future, and Mofokeng was quick to reveal his ambition.
"I think if something can be available for me, I can get the chance somewhere in another country. I think it will be a very good move. This tournament is very important [in that aspect]. When I get a chance, I’ll just have to grab it,” Mofokeng told the media.
Mofokeng then opened up about the massive task awaiting Bafana Bafana against the five-time champions, the Indomitable Lions."I think the most important thing is mentality. Even if a person is bigger, the mentality matters the most because if I tell myself that I’m going to get past this guy, I’m going to do it," he concluded.
After, Nkota and Mbokazi, is Mofokeng next?
At the beginning of the season, Mohau Nkota left the club for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq after a season with the Soweto giants. It followed with struggles for Mofokeng, who had been linked with a host of clubs from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and America.
“This is not my job, to interfere with this kind of thing, [advising players on clubs to join]," Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos opined earlier in the season.
“Why is Rele not at the level he was last year? It’s very clear, they made him crazy!
"You can’t ask a guy at the age of 20, that he can say yes, I’m concentrating on football, not what those guys are telling me, I’m not listening. At the end, you listen, and this is normal; you can’t blame Mofokeng for that.
“Maybe it’s in my job to go to those guys and say pay attention to this and blah blah blah; but that’s all I can do," Broos concluded.
And just a couple of weeks ago, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has barely lasted a year at the club after his introduction to top-level football, left for the Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire.
Time to 'burn bridges'
In a recent interview, Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea stated that Mofokeng doesn't want to force his exit from Pirates.
"It's a decision that will ultimately be made by Irvin Khoza and the club regarding whether they will allow him to play overseas," Lekoelea said, as quoted by Kick Off.
"Personally, I believe Rele wants to move abroad, especially since his friend Mohau Nkota has already signed with an overseas team. However, he's hesitant to push for a move because he doesn't want to damage his relationship with Orlando Pirates. I don't think he wants to burn any bridges.
"He understands the significance of Pirates as a major club, and they are committed to handling matters professionally. Before any deal is settled with interested teams, they want to ensure that both the club and Rele are satisfied. That's my opinion," he stated.
"We can claim that he is ready for overseas play, but the reality is that it always depends on a player's mental and physical fitness. The atmosphere abroad is quite different from that of local leagues," he added.
"However, I believe in his talent; he is a good player. If given at least four games to adjust, overseas teams will truly see the best of him," the legend continued.
"I am confident that a wise decision will be made for the boy's future," Lekoelea concluded.
However, the recent sentiments by the player indicate he is ready for a new challenge.