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'Differences' emerge between Harry Kane & Bayern Munich over contract extension terms as 'powerful clubs' smell summer transfer opportunity
Contract deadlock alerts European giants
Bayern are facing a nervous summer as internal tensions surface regarding Kane’s future at the Allianz Arena. The England captain, whose current deal runs until 2027, has seen initial talks over a contract extension stall. According to Kicker, there are currently "differences regarding the conditions and the term of the new contract" between the striker and the club hierarchy.
This uncertainty has not gone unnoticed. Financially powerful clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation closely, hoping to capitalise on any breakdown in communication. If Kane does not put pen to paper before the World Cup, it will put Bayern in a precarious position where they may have to consider offers.
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Bayern hold Kane advantage
Despite the external noise, Bayern currently hold the upper hand, as Kane opted not to trigger a winter exit clause that existed in his agreement. However, with "first interest already deposited with his management", the pressure is on the Munich board to resolve the contract "differences" before a rival club makes a move that is too lucrative to ignore.
During the past season, Kane was directly involved in 68 goals across 51 appearances for Bayern Munich, netting 61 goals and providing seven assists. He successfully clinched the domestic domestic double with the German giants and reached the Champions League semi-finals before being eliminated by the eventual champions, Paris Saint-Germain.
Ballon d'Or contender
Kane secured the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe after registering 36 goals in just 31 Bundesliga appearances. This phenomenal return earned him 72 points, placing him comfortably at the summit of the continental standings. He finished 18 points clear of Haaland, who amassed 54 points following a 27-goal domestic season for Manchester City.
After an outstanding season, Kane rates himself as "one of the favourites" for the coveted Ballon d'Or. "Given the trophies I've won this season and the goals I've scored, I'd be in the running," the 32-year-old Englishman told L'Equipe. He added: "Especially if England were to win the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, you could imagine the trophy going to an English player."
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Real Madrid weigh up Olise move
Kane is not the only star attraction currently being scouted by the world's elite. Michael Olise has reportedly emerged as a primary target for Real Madrid. Following the confirmation of Florentino Perez being re-elected as club president, the Spanish giants are prepared to launch a "major offensive" to secure the French winger’s services.
Madrid’s interest intensified after Atletico Madrid rejected a €150 million offer for Julian Alvarez. With Olise under contract until 2029, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has firmly ruled out any potential deal. "Sell Michael Olise for €200 million? He won’t be sold," Hoeness declared. "We play this game for our fans... it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it."