'We knew they would do that' - Diego Simeone reveals how Atletico Madrid exploited Man Utd weakness in Champions League victory

While Atletico celebrated a fifth consecutive victory since losing to Liverpool, the night was not entirely positive for Julian Alvarez. The forward was jeered upon his 71st-minute substitution following a summer where the club blocked his desired transfer to Barcelona.

"What the fans do is related to what the players give," Simeone noted when asked about the hostile reception. "They want to see the best of the players, and Julian is giving that. He had the chance to score today. He’s getting closer to the player we want to see. We need him."

Meanwhile, the head coach heaped praise on midfielder Cardoso, who has shone since recovering from summer ankle surgery. "He’s in a very good moment," Simeone said of the American. "In our match against Real Sociedad, he came on, and he began to play at a high level. We need that player, that’s the player the club went to sign."



