Did Kaizer Chiefs make a mistake by letting 'perfectionist, passionate & obsessed' Nasreddine Nabi leave? 'I can compare him with Benni McCarthy'

Benni McCarthy has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs to replace Kaze and Ben Youssef, who have struggled to help the club get positive results consistently.

Mozambique international Edmilson Dove insists Nabi was just like McCarthy owing to his demands from players in training and matches.

“I feel like I’ve had so many coaches until I met him [Nabi]. That guy is just a perfectionist, he is obsessed with perfection, and at training for him, everything has to be perfect,” the versatile defender told Soccer Beat.

“He is passionate about everything he does, you understand? He’s very demanding, and I think for the first time in my career, the only time we trained, I think three times, was under coach Nabi. He was just obsessed with things flowing in the right way; he’s the type of coach that doesn’t choose who he’s coming at if you’re doing something wrong.

“I can compare him with coach Benni McCarthy because when I was at Cape Town City FC, he was that type of guy, if after the first half you’re having a bad game, he doesn’t have to wait for the game to finish and analyse videos, he will tell you straight. So that’s where they are similar," Dove concluded.