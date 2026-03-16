Paolo Di Canio, a Sky pundit, praised Lazio on Sky Calcio Club: “A crowd like that is incredible; it really lifted the players’ spirits. The atmosphere felt like a final, with that renewed desire to stick together and fight. Lazio played with real intensity, in preparation for the Coppa Italia return leg, because if you manage to reach the final of a competition in a season like this, that’s a massive achievement.”
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Di Canio is harsh on Milan: "A team lacking character. Leao is just going through the motions, Pulisic is playing the victim"
CRITICISM OF LEAO
Di Canio points the finger at Leao: “Milan have always struggled against teams even less talented than Lazio, especially when they have to build play. Leao just drifts about, offering nothing but the option of a counter-attack. You can’t have a player drifting about for 70 minutes whilst the others are giving their all, and then getting angry because they aren’t being played in. Allegri needs to sort this out. Today Max is furious because he sees this conflict: one player is working hard and trying to link up the play (Pulisic, ed.), but they’re not doing it with him (Leao, ed.)… I’ve had enough of him. I would have taken him off.”
WITHOUT PERSONALITY
Di Canio continues his tirade: "Milan are a team lacking in character. Let’s leave Modric out of it – he’s the one who really impresses me. De Winter, Leao like that, Pulisic acting all offended and refusing to pass the ball. It’s a team lacking in character across the board."