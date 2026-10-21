Speaking to Sky Sport, Alessandro Del Piero said: "It's a spectacle to see how he takes advantage of Zaire Emery's mistake when playing the ball out. But let's start with the control: he immediately brings it down with his chest, moving aggressively towards the defender. That changes the whole dynamic of the move because he isn't waiting; he immediately attacks the defender, who takes up an inside position because he's wary of his left foot. As soon as he sees that half-space, he bursts away at speed, and then comes the moment of genius. Coming in at that pace, he hits this powerful toe-poke. He doesn't just hit it with his toe; he lifts it too. I think he lifted it deliberately."