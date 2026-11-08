At the "Zurich All-Star Game", Alessandro Del Piero's team faced Ronaldinho's. The former Juventus No 10 lasted only a few minutes after suffering an injury to his right flexor muscle while attempting a backheel to Marchisio.
Translated by
Del Piero, backheel to Marchisio and injury: on crutches in Turin
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Del Piero still left the pitch smiling before returning to Turin on crutches.
At Zurich's Letzigrund stadium, a Brazilian select side built around Ronaldinho face an Italian team led by Alessandro Del Piero. Ronaldinho provides the highlight of the match between former greats in the 78th minute, converting a penalty to make it 4-3.
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