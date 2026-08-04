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Deco holds secret Madrid summit with Julian Alvarez's agent as Catalans refuse to give up on Atletico Madrid star
Deco meets Hidalgo in Madrid
In a bold move to salvage what many considered a cooling negotiation, Barcelona sporting director Deco and Joao Amaral have held an imminent summit with Fernando Hidalgo, the agent representing Julian Alvarez.
According to Sport, The meeting, which took place in a discreet setting in Madrid, was designed to further refine the strategy for a transfer that remains the absolute priority for the Blaugrana’s recruitment team this summer.
The Catalan giants are fully aware of the obstacles in their path, but the leadership at the Spotify Camp Nou is not ready to throw in the towel. While the deal has entered a difficult period, the club believes that maintaining constant contact with Hidalgo is essential to reacting quickly if the landscape shifts.
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Atletico Madrid stand firm on exit block
Despite Barca's persistence, the stance from the Spanish capital remains one of total defiance. Atletico Madrid are not currently considering the departure of one of their most vital assets, and club president Miguel Angel Gil Marin has taken the situation personally. Reports suggest that the president vows to block Alvarez's move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid to protect the club's image and prestige in the face of domestic rivals.
The institutional relationship between Barcelona and Atletico further complicates matters, with negotiations of this magnitude often hindered by past tensions. Atleti’s executive leadership is reportedly convinced that the two giants are attempting to humiliate the Rojiblancos, leading to a breakdown in direct club-to-club communication.
This friction has left the operation in a state of paralysis, forcing Barcelona to work through intermediaries and the player's camp to keep the flame flickering.
The player's desire and broken promises
Central to Barcelona's hope is the conviction that Alvarez wants the move. Within the halls of the Camp Nou, officials believe an important step was taken when the World Cup winner expressed his willingness to wear the Blaugrana colours.
Compounding the drama are claims that the Argentine striker feels let down by the Atletico hierarchy regarding his future. Sources close to the player suggest he believes Gil Marin broke a previous promise to facilitate an exit if he wished to move on.
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No room for optimism yet at Barca
Despite the high-level activity in Madrid, those at Barcelona are careful not to project a sense of false optimism. They admit the signing is incredibly complex and that the meeting with Hidalgo does not signal an immediate breakthrough.
As the saga continues, the focus will shift back to the training ground where the striker is expected to remain professional. While he dreams of a move to Catalonia, Alvarez has no intention of breaching his current contract or leading a rebellion against Simeone.
For now, the "summit in Madrid" serves as proof of life for a deal that remains the most ambitious, and perhaps the most difficult, objective on Barcelona's summer agenda.
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