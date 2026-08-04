Julian Alvarez's future grows murkier by the day. Atletico Madrid still refuse to negotiate with Barcelona over the Argentine striker, who remains the Catalan club's top target to bolster their attack.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the well-known journalist Ruben Uria says president Miguel Angel Gil Marin will "personally" take on the task of stopping Alvarez from wearing a Barcelona or Real Madrid shirt. The Royal club announced at the start of June, via an official statement, that they had tabled a 150 million euro offer for the player.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist who specialises in Atletico Madrid news said: "Gil Marin is convinced that Barcelona and Real Madrid wanted to humiliate Atletico Madrid in front of everyone through Julian Alvarez. That is why he was firm, and dealt with the matter as a personal issue, for the sake of Atletico's image and out of his personal pride. That is why he already told Julian himself and his agent Fernando Hidalgo that he will not go to Barcelona or Real Madrid."

He added: "If the negotiations regarding the Argentine's move to the Spotify Camp Nou are non-existent, that is due to the clear will of Atletico's chief executive."

Those close to Alvarez feel deeply let down by Gil Marin, the same source claims, because he broke his promise to help the player leave the Riyadh Air Metropolitano if that was what he wanted. It is.

The Argentine believes the Atletico official has not dealt with him honestly. Around a year ago, Gil Marin assured him he would improve his contract. He never did.

Uria was clear on one point, though. Alvarez is not currently weighing up a rebellion or a boycott of Atletico's pre-season.

He is due to report for Atletico training next Monday, 10 August, heading to the club's facilities to begin preparing for the 2026-2027 season.

Determined to stay professional, Alvarez wants to train under Diego Simeone because he has no intention of breaching his Atletico contract.

That same day could bring a four-way meeting between Gil Marin, Simeone, Mateu Alemany and Alvarez to clear the air and set out a new phase in the saga of the Argentine's future. He still dreams of a move to Barcelona.