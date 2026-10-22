De Laurentiis wants €2 billion to sell Napoli: talks resume with Rizzetta

Rizzetta confirmed he wants to buy Napoli and create a multi-sport club together with Napoli basket. He spoke on the sidelines of his address at the Fondazione Banco di Napoli conference "The business of doing sport: From the America's Cup to social projects for the local area".





At the conference, the Italian-American said: "I have a very good relationship with Aurelio, one of the utmost respect. I am here, and I would be honoured to take on the legacy he has built from a bankruptcy more than twenty years ago. One day, I would like to take on this commitment and responsibility. And I can reassure the fans that I would do everything I could and more not to disappoint them"