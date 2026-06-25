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Dayot Upamecano reveals plan to silence Erling Haaland with France star looking forward to 'physical' battle against Norway striker
Les Bleus face ultimate test
Following an impressive start to the tournament, the formidable defensive partnership of William Saliba and Upamecano faces its most demanding challenge yet as Les Bleus battle Norway for top spot in Group I. Upamecano has operated as a commanding leader for France, delivering immense performances during a victory over Senegal and keeping a disciplined clean sheet against Iraq. However, his focus must now shift to halting the clinical Norwegian striker, who has already registered four goals in the competition.
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Upamecano outlines defensive blueprint
The French international is fully aware that containing the explosive forward requires absolute concentration and flawless spatial awareness over the 90 minutes.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Upamecano explained: "With Haaland, you always have to keep one eye on him, tracking his position, and one eye on the ball carrier, even if you aren't outnumbered. When he’s on my blind side and one of his team-mates is overlapping, I know I have to check over my shoulder two or three times to see where he's going and how he's positioning himself. We all know he’s a player who is incredibly explosive over those first few yards, a bit like Kylian [Mbappe]."
The Bayern Munich centre-back added: "He only needs a split second to change direction. So, you must always keep tabs on him. If you can't anticipate his first touch and prevent him from getting the ball, you have to try to force him wide. He's a player who loves a physical battle, and so do I. But sometimes you have to manage the situation, shepherd him to the flank, and close down his shooting angle."
Anticipating movement over muscle
The fixture serves as an intriguing reunion for the pair, who last crossed paths during a gruelling Champions League knockout tie in April 2023. Upamecano emphasises that proper body orientation is paramount when dealing with an ultra-physical opponent who excels with his back to goal.
He noted: "On their team's throw-ins, it's always better to double-team him. The free man in our team, usually the full-back, shouldn't be too far ahead of him, and I need to stay right behind, close enough, but without tight-marking him completely. It's difficult to try and anticipate or step in front of him because he's so powerful. Against him, it's always a real battle.
"The most important thing in a duel with him is your initial positioning and body shape, so that you can always see both the ball and him. If he gets away from you, it's hard to catch him because he's incredibly fast.
"Paradoxically, facing Haaland is more of a battle of movement than a pure physical scrap. You have to be ready on every step and watch where he is. We all know he won't touch the ball 50 times. He'll want two or three, but he will play those two or three at 100%, so you have to be at 100% yourself.
"But watch out - Haaland is an incredible player, but don't forget [Alexander] Sorloth, who I played with at Leipzig. He's very strong, very fast, and strikes the ball hard."
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Historic Boston clash awaits
This blockbuster encounter represents the very first men’s World Cup meeting between these two European nations. While historical statistics heavily favour France, who have won their last five matches against European opposition, Norway enter the tie in historic form. Haaland stands on the precipice of matching a legendary tournament record by scoring multiple goals in three consecutive games, ensuring a fascinating battle for dominance.