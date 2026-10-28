"Inter favourites for the Serie A title? I certainly think so, and they are showing it again this year. At Inter for Real-Inter? It fitted in perfectly with my commitments. I also had the chance to take the children to see this great match at the Bernabéu, and I was very pleased. I saw a strong team, because going to Madrid with a great mentality and imposing your own game is not something everyone can do. Of course, defeats can happen against teams of this calibre. Every match in Europe is difficult, but Inter will certainly have the chance to progress, and I hope they go as far as possible".