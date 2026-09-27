'It gave us energy!' – Dani Olmo reveals exact turning point in Spain comeback at Wembley

Spain forward Dani Olmo reflected on a remarkable night at Wembley Stadium after the world champions fought back to secure a 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over England. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring within two minutes before Anthony Gordon and a Harry Kane header put the hosts ahead.

However, substitutes Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal struck in the second half to seal a memorable comeback.

The result extended Spain's unbeaten run to 39 matches in regular time, breaking Italy's European record.